U.S. Bishops Vote to Move Toward Possible Rebuke of Biden Over Abortion
SHOWDOWN
Defying appeals from the Vatican, Catholic bishops in the U.S. have voted to a draft a statement that could lead to a rebuke for President Joe Biden and other Catholic politicians who support abortion rights but also take Communion. The Associated Press reports that the White House had no immediate comment on the 168-55 decision announced Friday by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The debate over the document exposed deep fissures among the bishops on whether it should go after politicians when two-thirds of Catholics don’t have an issue with the president, who rarely misses Sunday mass and has often spoken of his faith. Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego said the statement could unleash “weaponization of the Eucharist,” the Associated Press reported. Bishop Donald Hying of Madison, Wisconsin, said rank-and-file Catholics are confused about the disconnect between Biden and the church on abortion and need clarification. The Vatican had urged the American bishop to avoid taking action that would prevent Biden from taking Communion.