U.S. Blacklists Five Chinese Supercomputing Firms Over ‘National Security’ Concerns

The U.S. has barred American firms from selling technology to five Chinese groups involved in supercomputing due to national security concerns, The Associated Press reports. The Commerce Department said they put supercomputer manufacturer Sugon, three of its affiliates, and Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology on an “Entity List” because their activities were “contrary to the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States.” Sugon and the Wuxi Jiangnan Institute are reportedly involved in China’s effort to make computers to aid the country’s military forces. The department also blacklisted Chinese telecommunications company Huawei last month. The move comes as President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet at the Group of 20 after failed trade talks.