U.S. Blocks Flight Carrying 100+ Americans Fleeing the Taliban, Says Report
ON THE TARMAC
A plane carrying more than 100 Americans and green card holders away from Taliban-controlled Kabul has reportedly been stuck on a runway in Abu Dhabi for 14 hours after being refused U.S. landing rights from the Department of Homeland Security. Bryan Stern, a founder of non-profit group Project Dynamo who is onboard the stranded plane, told Reuters: “They will not allow a charter on an international flight into a U.S. port of entry.” Stern said there are 117 people, including 59 children, inside the plane—they include 28 Americans, 83 U.S. green card holders, and six Afghans granted special visas after working for the U.S. government during the two decades of war in Afghanistan. The DHS hasn’t commented officially on the flight, but an unnamed Biden administration official told Reuters that the government takes time to check the eligibility of each passenger before allowing them to land in the States.