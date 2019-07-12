CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Border Patrol Has Framed Tomi Lahren Photo in Headquarters: Report
A photo of TV host and far-right provocateur Tomi Lahren hangs on a wall at the U.S. Border Patrol headquarters in Washington, D.C., according to Quartz. In the photo, Lahren, who has been responsible for pushing alt-right conspiracies theories to the general public, is posing with a number of Border Patrol executives. Quartz suggested that this photo was more evidence of the anti-immigrant sentiments espoused by border patrol and proof that this attitude stems from the top. A recent ProPublica investigation found a private Facebook group used by 9,5oo border agents where migrant deaths were mocked. A CBP spokesperson said the agency rotates hundreds of photos around its office walls.