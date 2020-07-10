U.S. Breaks Daily Record for New Coronavirus Cases Three Times in Three Days

Read it at Twitter
The United States shattered the worldwide record of daily new coronavirus cases Thursday—65,551, according to Johns Hopkins University—beating the previous record of 60,200 cases in 24 hours, set Wednesday. Tuesday’s record was 58,146 new infections. The increasing rate of infections reverses the country’s declining curve as multiple states, especially those in the South and West, reopen for some version of pre-pandemic business as usual. Florida, California, and Texas all reported breaking single-day records for the number of positive tests. The U.S. now has more than 3.1 million cases of COVID-19, and more than 130,000 people have died of the respiratory disease.