U.S.-Canada Border Will Stay Closed to Nonessential Travel Until at Least June 21

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the U.S.-Canada border will remain closed to nonessential travel until at least June 21 to continue mitigation of the new coronavirus. It has been shuttered since March 21. Trudeau said when the border does open, passing through will likely require medical screenings and a period of mandatory isolation. During his daily press conference, the Canadian leader said, “It was the right thing to further extend by 30 days our closure of the Canada, US border to travelers other than essential services and goods, but we will continue to watch carefully what's happening elsewhere in the world.” The U.S.’s northern neighbor has seen nearly 6,000 deaths from COVID-19.