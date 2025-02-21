National Anthem Singer at U.S.-Canada Hockey Game Changes Lyrics to Send Trump a Message
A Canadian singer tapped to perform her country’s national anthem before Thursday’s U.S.-Canada hockey game used the opportunity to send a strong message to U.S. President Donald Trump. Grammy award-winning songbird Chantal Kreviazuk, 50, changed the lyrics to “O Canada” ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game against the U.S. on Thursday. Instead of singing “true patriot love in all of us command,” Kreviazuk sang “true patriot love that only us command.” She later posted on Instagram a photo of the amended lyrics written on her hand. “I am sorry if my performance of our national anthem rubbed you the wrong way,” she wrote in the caption. “Art to me is an expression of our truth. And in this very peculiar and potentially consequential moment, I truly believe that we must stand up, use our voices, and try to protect ourselves.” Kreviazuk’s performance was booed loudly at TD Garden in Boston. Her performance was followed by the Star-Spangled Banner, which the sold-out arena sang in full volume. American and Canadian sports fans have been booing each other’s anthems in recent weeks following Trump’s tariff threats and his stated desire to annex Canada and make it into America’s “51st state.” Canada beat the U.S. 3-2 in overtime to secure the championship.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT