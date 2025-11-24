Marjorie Taylor Greene is now ranked among the top three GOP contenders for the 2028 presidential primary, according to a leading betting market. Polymarket, a cryptocurrency prediction market where users can bet on the outcomes of events such as political elections, lists the Georgia congresswoman as the third-most-likely candidate to secure the Republican presidential bid in 2028. At the time of writing, Greene holds a 5 percent chance of receiving the bid, sitting behind Marco Rubio in second with an 8 percent chance and J.D. Vance maintaining the front-runner position with a 55 percent chance. The increase to third place puts Greene in front of Tucker Carlson, Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz, Donald Trump Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and Nikki Haley. It also puts her ahead of President Trump, who is barred by the U.S. Constitution from seeking a third term but has hinted he may try anyway. Rumors of Greene planning to launch a presidential campaign for 2028 have swirled in the last week, driven in part by her decision to resign from office in January 2026. However, Greene squashed those rumors on Sunday, insisting that she is “not running for President and never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it.”
U.S. Cancer Diagnoses Reach Record High
The number of Americans told they have cancer has reached a record high of almost one in 10. A new Gallup poll has revealed that 9.7 percent of people have been told at some point in their lives by a nurse or doctor that they have it. It comes despite the number of cancer fatalities dropping. The two combine to form a sliver of optimism, with more people alive who have received diagnoses being driven by higher survival rates. Lung cancer has seen a decline as smoking rates drop, but cancers linked to obesity have increased, as have types of colorectal cancer among younger people. The number of people who had a diagnosis in 2007/8, when Gallup started gathering the data, was around seven percent and remained so until 2014/15. The rate of people who have received a diagnosis increases with older age brackets, with 21.5 percent of those at age 65 and over having done so, Axios reports. The U.S. also has an aging population, which could further increase the percentage of the population with a diagnosis.
A United Airlines flight from Newark to Cape Town, South Africa, spent eight hours in the air Sunday night only to return to New Jersey after a medical emergency, the airline has confirmed. The Boeing 787-9, registered N24988, departed Newark Liberty International Airport just after 8:30 p.m., lifting off from runway 22R before climbing to 36,000 feet over the Atlantic. About four hours into the trans-Atlantic trek to South Africa, the jet reversed course, according to FlightAware data that shows the moment the aircraft turned around mid-ocean. By the time the plane landed back at Newark, passengers had logged eight hours in the air with no progress toward their destination. United said the decision to turn around was made to allow a passenger to receive medical care on the ground. The airline added that the individual is now being treated. It comes after a United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX collided with a weather balloon over Utah last month. Flight 1093 was flying from Denver to Los Angeles on October 16 when the aircraft struck the object while cruising at 36,000 feet near Moab, Utah.
A man who rushed to grab Ariana Grande during a red-carpet movie premiere in Singapore has been banned from re-entering the country, officials told the media. Johnson Wen, 26, was convicted on a public nuisance charge and jailed for nine days. He was also deported and “barred from re-entering Singapore,” the BBC reported, citing Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority. The incident happened at the Asian premiere of Wicked: For Good. Grande was visibly shaken after Australian Wen surged through the crowd of photographers and lurched towards the cast. Moments after he grabbed her, co-star Cynthia Erivo yanked him from her and then held her protectively. Wen later made a second attempt to get over the barriers, at which point security pinned him down. He has a history of pulling such tricks and posting them online, including rushing the stage at concerts. He put a video out shortly after the incident, saying he was “free after being arrested” and thanked Grande. He was arrested the next day and pleaded guilty to being a public nuisance. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the incident “caused massive outrage” in Singapore.
A woman who stabbed a classmate 19 times to impress a character from a video game has been recaptured after escaping from a psychiatric institution in Wisconsin. Morgan Geyser was sentenced to 40 years to life in psychiatric care after she and accomplice Anissa Weier lured classmate Payton Leutner to a park in suburban Milwaukee in 2014, when all three girls were 12. Leutner miraculously survived despite being stabbed repeatedly. Geyser escaped from a group home in Madison on Saturday night after cutting off her monitoring bracelet, triggering an alert with the Bureau of Corrections. According to the Madison Police Department, however, police were not informed of her disappearance until the following morning, delaying the search operation. She was eventually arrested on Sunday evening after crossing state lines into Illinois. Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide at her trial in 2017, although her defense team argued she had not been of sound mind at the time. Both she and Weier said they believed the stabbing was necessary to please Slender Man, a character in a 2012 survival horror game.
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro blamed a “psychotic attack” for taking a soldering iron to his ankle monitor, according to The Guardian. The devoted Donald Trump ally, 70, was sentenced in September to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup against his political enemies between 2022 and 2023. He was arrested at home after authorities detected that his device had been tampered with the day before, deeming him a flight risk. A judge issued a warrant for his arrest on the suspicion that he was planning to make a break for a foreign embassy in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia, where he’s been living in a rented mansion. The Guardian reports Bolsonaro was expected to be sent to prison in the coming days and was under house arrest pending appeals. The former right-wing leader made claims about psychosis during a custody hearing. He claimed he broke into a “paranoia” due to medication, which made him adamant the monitor was “bugged,” only stopping using the soldering iron after “snapping out of it.” He was also recorded claiming he’d toyed with the device “out of curiosity.” “That’s too bad,” Trump said when told by reporters of Bolsonaro’s arrest.
Cult German actor Udo Kier has died at age 81. While he appeared in over 200 films, Kier is arguably best known to American audiences for his role as Hans in Gus Van Sant’s 1991 indie hit My Own Private Idaho. After moving to London aged 18 to learn English, Kier soon fell in love with acting. His breakthrough role saw him score the lead role in 1973’s Flesh for Frankenstein, later reissued as Andy Warhol’s Frankenstein. The following year he collaborated with Warhol’s team again on Blood for Dracula, starring as Count Dracula. Following his success in My Own Private Idaho, Madonna tapped Kier to appear in her controversial NSFW Sex book in 1992, as well as featuring in her music videos for hit singles “Deeper and Deeper” and “Erotica.” His Hollywood CV includes roles in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Johnny Mnemonic, Blade, Even Cowgirls Get the Blues, Barb Wire, Armageddon, Dogville, Breaking the Waves and Grindhouse. Kier’s final film was The Secret Agent, a political thriller which was released in May of this year and starred Narcos’ Wagner Moura. Born in Cologne in 1944, Kier moved to Palm Springs in the early 1990s and appeared at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January of this year. His partner, artist Delbert McBride, announced his death, but a cause has not been shared. The Daily Beast has contacted Kier’s manager for more information.
Wicked: For Good has officially beaten the record set by the first installment in 2024. The movie, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, opened nationwide on November 21 and immediately smashed box office records. Wicked: For Good went straight to the number one spot, projected to make $150 million domestically during its opening weekend. The estimated 10 million ticket sales vaulted the film to the second-biggest opening weekend of the year so far, beaten only by A Minecraft Movie. When Wicked opened last year, it set a box-office record for a Broadway adaptation, grossing $112.5 million. The second act of the story, directed by Jon M. Chu, now holds that record and the box office record for the largest overseas opening of a stage musical adaptation, according to Variety. Alongside the impressive North American performance, the Universal film also performed better overseas than its predecessor, earning $76 million internationally to bring its first weekend projected global total to a staggering $226 million.
The more TikTok videos and Instagram reels you’re watching, the less you’re learning. Researchers have directly linked what they refer to as “brain rot” to short-form video content on social media apps like TikTok, Instagram, and more, a recent study from the American Psychological Association revealed. Researchers analyzed results from 98,299 participants across 71 studies and found that those who watch more social media videos have poorer cognitive function and shorter attention spans. For all age groups, consuming too much online content also directly correlates to social isolation, lower life satisfaction, self-esteem, and body image, researchers noted. “According to this framework, repeated exposure to highly stimulating, fast-paced content may contribute to habituation, in which users become desensitized to slower, more effortful cognitive tasks such as reading, problem solving, or deep learning,” researchers wrote. As of 2025, TikTok counts well over a billion monthly users and Instagram has at least 2 billion.
An MMA fighter collapsed during a match in Cicero, Illinois, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Isaac T. Johnson, 31, died on Saturday at 12:01 a.m. at Loyola University Medical Center after sustaining injuries during a fight at the Matador Fighter Challenge at Cicero Stadium. “I’m still processing this. I just don’t know,” event promoter Joe Goytia told The Athletic. According to Goytia, Johnson had passed all required pre-fight physical examinations before his Friday match, which was his first scheduled fight. He collapsed in the third round against amateur MMA fighter Corey Newell, and an ambulance was called at around 8:38 p.m. local time. “I really didn’t see them land anything that would have been like ‘Wow, that’s what did it,’” Goytia said, describing the fight as a “slug fest.” Johnson’s cause of death has not been released, but an autopsy has been scheduled. Following Johnson’s collapse, the remaining fights were delayed by 30 minutes, but the show proceeded. “I know all the protocols were followed correctly, but in this case, it didn’t work,” Gotyia said.