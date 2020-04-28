Americans’ Cancer Screenings, Diagnostic Tests Have Plunged 68% in One Month
A hidden health effect of the coronavirus pandemic is emerging, with reports that routine medical tests critical for detecting and monitoring cancer and other conditions have plummeted in the United States since mid-March. A new analysis by Komodo Health reviewed billing records of 320 million patients across the country from March 19 to April 20 and compared it to the preceding 11 weeks and a similar period last year. It found that diagnostic panels and cancer screenings fell by as much as 68 percent nationally, and by even more in coronavirus hot spots as health-care systems curb elective procedures and patients stay away. Cervical cancer screenings were down 68 percent, cholesterol panels fell by 67 percent, and diabetes tests were off 65 percent nationally. “We’re seeing a tremendous impact on preventative care, as well as on chronic conditions with massive implications for the health-care system,” said Komodo Health Chief Executive Arif Nathoo. “It speaks volumes to just how much COVID is impacting everyone’s health and wellness.”