CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Virginia Man Arrested for Scaling Fence Outside Capitol: Police
ANOTHER ONE?!
Read it at TWITTER
U.S. Capitol Police said Monday they’ve arrested a man for unlawful entry after he climbed the fence around the Capitol building. Officials say Marc Beauchamp, 22, of Henrico, Virginia, parked his car on the lawn outside the Lincoln Memorial around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, before scaling the barrier erected in the wake of the Capital riot earlier this year. Police say that it seems that Beauchamp’s rush for the Capitol building is an “isolated incident.” It comes just a few days before President Biden’s address Wednesday, which has drawn heightened levels of security. An investigation is still ongoing.