U.S. Capitol Police: We Need More Resources in ‘Today’s Political Climate’
‘TENSION’
Capitol police forces are requesting more assistance after the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, at their California home. “We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for Members of Congress,” said U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger. “This plan would include an emphasis on adding redundancies to the measures that are already in place for Congressional leadership. Hopefully you can understand that we cannot disclose the details about these improvements because our country cannot afford to make it easier for any potential bad actors.” Pelosi’s alleged attacker, David Wayne DePape, 42, was a conspiracy theorist who allegedly entered the couple’s home on Oct. 28 to harm the speaker. He’s facing a litany of charges, including attempted murder, assault, burglary, elder abuse, and threatening a public official. “During this time of heightened political tension, we continue to monitor thousands of cases across the country—in an effort to stop potential threats before they make headlines,” said Manger.