Chamber of Commerce CEO ‘Deeply Sorry’ for Native American Headdress Photo
‘A MISTAKE’
The president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce apologized to staff after tweeting a now-deleted photo of herself with two women wearing feather headdresses Native Americans consider sacred. “During my vacation, a DJ came to the dance floor and put various types of headwear, including headdresses, on some of the other people in my group,” Suzanne Clark wrote in a note to her team. “While they were only worn for the seconds it takes to snap and post a photo, it was wrong to don those headdresses, which hold deep meaning for Native Americans. All of this was a mistake, and I am deeply sorry.” Ryan Grim, D.C. Bureau Chief for The Intercept, tweeted the photo on Friday, along with a copy of Clark’s message. The Chamber, which represents millions of American businesses and constitutes the largest lobbying group in the country, told Politico that the two others in the photo, who have not been publicly identified, are minors.