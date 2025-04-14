U.S. Citizen Lawyer Gets Official Notice Ordering Her to Self-Deport

Jeff Bezos could barely contain his excitement when he ran up to greet his fiancée on her return to Earth on Monday. So much so that the Amazon and Blue Origin founder face-planted right onto the Texas desert floor as he ran up to Lauren Sánchez and the all-female crew, the New York Post reported. The livestream of the historic launch shows the 61-year-old circling the capsule before he trips over a mound of sand. After his tumble, Bezos shouted, “Come on out, guys!” and embraced his fiancée with a hug and a kiss. The world’s second richest man greeted his fiancée at the door of New Shepard capsule after its 11-minute flight into space. The billionaire’s Blue Origin space rocket had lifted off from West Texas. Sánchez was accompanied by pop singer Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyễn, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn in what was the first all-female crew since 1963.
A U.S. citizen received an email from the Department of Homeland Security that ordered her to self-deport from the country “immediately,” The Boston Globe reported. When Nicole Micheroni, an immigration attorney and partner at the Massachusetts law firm Cameron Micheroni & Silvia, first received the email Friday morning, she thought it was meant for one of her clients. “It took me a couple of minutes to realize it was sent to me instead of someone I represent,” Micheroni told the Globe. The subject line of the email read: “Notification of Termination of Parole,” and the body of the notice itself failed to specify a client name or case number. “DHS is terminating your parole,” the body of the email read. “Do not attempt to remain in the United States—the federal government will find you." DHS later confirmed that the notice was sent to Micheroni by mistake. A practicing immigration lawyer for 12 years, she told the Globe that she has never seen immigration parole terminated by email.
U.S.-bound European Union executives will be given burner phones and laptops to mitigate the risk of espionage, a strategy usually reserved for officials headed to China and Eastern Europe. Ahead of important annual meetings next week in Washington, D.C., there is real fear that the U.S. government could infiltrate European Commission devices, according to sources who spoke anonymously to the Financial Times. “They are worried about the U.S. getting into the commission systems,” one official told the newspaper. The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union, which President Donald Trump has butted heads with over tariffs. One official went so far as to say the tariff fallout and current jumpiness about possible espionage means “the transatlantic alliance is over.” European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic was due in Washington on Sunday ahead of talks with U.S. officials on Monday with the aim of reaching a deal on tariffs, an EU spokesperson said. Commissioners will also head to the capital for the IMF and World Bank meetings from April 21 to 26. The FT reported that the European Commission acknowledged that security advice had been updated recently but did not go into specifics. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Following widespread speculation, HBO has confirmed six cast members for its upcoming Harry Potter reboot. Actor John Lithgow will take on the role of wizarding headmaster Albus Dumbledore, as has been widely reported, while Janet McTeer will star as Professor McGonagall; Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape; and Nick Frost will feature as the half-giant groundskeeper Hagrid. All four will be series regulars, according to the Hollywood Reporter, while actors Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse will take on guest and recurring roles as Professor Quirrel and Argus Filch, respectively. The highly anticipated reboot seeks to retell the entire Harry Potter saga in a serialized TV format and seeks to create a “more faithful” adaptation of the books than the movie series, which starred Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. “We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life,” showrunner Francesca Gardiner said. The series, which will start filming later this year, is expected to run for a decade and aims to adapt one book per series of the show.
The mother of the man accused of firebombing Gov. Josh Shapiro’s home said her son was “mentally ill” and “off his medication” when the attack occurred. Cody Balmer, 38, was charged Monday with attempted murder, aggravated arson, burglary, terrorism, and related offenses for allegedly breaking into the governor’s mansion and lighting it on fire with Molotov cocktails. Shapiro and his family were sleeping upstairs at the time but were evacuated without suffering any injuries. Balmer’s mother, Christie Balmer, told CBS News on Sunday that Balmer was “mentally ill and he went off his medication.” She said she had tried to get her son “picked up” last week and, despite reaching out to four police departments, “couldn’t get anyone to help.” “So, he was mentally ill, went off his meds, and this is what happened,” she said. Police say her son turned himself in and confessed to the crime.
Two American college students on spring break have been detained since April 1 in Copenhagen over an alleged dispute with an Uber driver. Sara Buchen-Ray, mother of Miami University of Ohio student Owen Ray, 19, told Fox 32 on Sunday that her son and his friend realized they had entered the wrong address for their destination in the Uber on March 31, but when they told the driver, he refused to change course. “The Uber driver said they were going to call the police,” Buchen-Ray said. “My son said, ‘Call the police, we’ve done nothing wrong.’ He said that five or six times… At that point, the Uber driver got angry, kicked in between the legs, he fell down to the ground. They were able to get away.” When they got to the airport the next morning for their flight home, they were “arrested at the gate,” Buchen-Ray said. The pair were assigned a government-appointed attorney in Denmark, where they can legally be detained until the end of the month.
Canadians are selling their second homes in snowbird hotspots such as Florida and Arizona due to anger and uncertainty over Trump’s rhetoric about turning Canada into the “51st state.” Economic factors such as a weak Canadian dollar and rising homeowners’ association fees have already made ownership more expensive, but according to real estate agents, political tensions caused by the new president’s tariff and travel rules have accelerated sales. 76-year-old Garry Liboiron told the Wall Street Journal that he sold his 3,300-square-foot house in Phoenix after growing fears the government may nationalize Canadian-owned properties. In contrast, retirees Clifford and Paulette Lawrick sold their Arizona condo after longtime friends and neighbors started to turn hostile and told them the United States-Canada border “wasn’t where it should be.” Clifford said the change in attitudes “made it difficult to hang out at the pool.” Meanwhile, Montreal-born Philippe Trudeau decided to sell his Florida home after he was confronted in Walmart while speaking French and told to “go back home” because he “wasn’t needed here.” His two-bedroom condo later sold after just one day on the market. “I wanted just to get out of there,” he said. A Florida real estate agent reported twice as many Canadian listings this year, while an Arizona broker said 700 Canadian-owned homes had been listed in early 2025, up from 100 a year prior.
The prolific Peruvian novelist and Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa has died aged 89. Vargas Llosa’s death of Sunday was confirmed by his children, who announced on social media that he had “passed away peacefully... surrounded by his family.” Vargas Llosa won international acclaim with two early novels—La Ciudad y los Perros (The Time of the Hero) in 1963 and La Casa Verde (The Green House) in 1966—and went on to become one of the most prominent writers of the “Latin American Boom.” In 2010, Vargas Llosa was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature “for his cartography of structures of power and his trenchant images of the individual’s resistance, revolt, and defeat.” His last work was published in 2023, titled Le Dedico mi Silencio (I Give You My Silence), after which he announced he was finished writing novels. Vargas Llosa also dabbled in politics throughout his life, running unsuccessfully for the Peruvian presidency in 1990 as a liberal after starting out as a left-wing activist.
The company whose sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off New York City last week, killing all six people on board, is closing up shop, the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday. The federal agency is also launching a probe into the firm’s license and its safety record. The decision came just hours after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer held a press conference where he called for the FAA to make the move, accusing the helicopter tour industry of “cutting corners and putting profits over people.” The crash occurred after the aircraft appeared to break apart mid-flight, sending a family visiting from Spain and the pilot plummeting to their deaths. Among the victims was a CEO of technology giant Siemens, Agustin Escobar; his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal; and their three young children, aged 4,5, and 11. The pilot, a 36-year-old Navy SEAL veteran named Seankese Johnson, also died.
In only its second week in theaters, A Minecraft Movie has swiftly become the highest grossing film of the year, earning an additional $80 million at the domestic box office this week and calmly resting at its number one spot. Starring an ensemble cast including Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Jennifer Coolidge, the video game adaptation has so far scored a domestic total of $281 million and a global total of $550 million. It has surpassed Disney and Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World as the highest grossing film of the year, achieving the feat after only 10 days in theaters according to Variety. Meanwhile, coming in second place is animated film The King of Kings which narrates the biography of Jesus Christ. The film, led by a star-studded voice cast including Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, Oscar Isaac, and Pierce Brosnan, earned $19.1 million domestically in its opening week. Also rounding out the top five are Disney and 20th Century Studio’s thriller The Amateur, A24’s combat flick Warfare, and Universal and Blumhouse’s horror film Drop which earned $15 million, $8.3 million, and $7.5 million respectively.