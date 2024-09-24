U.S. City Smashes Record for Triple Digit Heat
113 DAYS STRAIGHT
Phoenix, Arizona has had a total of 113 straight days where temperatures reached over 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The Arizona city, which is also the fifth largest by population in the United States, smashed the previous heat streak record—76 straight days of 100 degree-plus heat recorded in 1993, according to NWS data. Last year, the city recorded another frightening heat milestone; 55 nonconsecutive days of temperatures that reached over 110 degrees. This summer broke that record again, the Arizona Republic reported earlier this month. The heat has had devastating consequences for residents of the Grand Canyon State—heat was listed as the cause of death for at least 256 people so far this year, according to Maricopa County public health records. Another 393 cases of suspected heat related deaths are still under investigation. Phoenix is expecting triple-digit heat for at least a few more days this year, forecasters said. The NWS issued another heat watch for Phoenix and the surrounding area on Monday, warning of high temperatures up to 110 degrees through at least Saturday, Sept. 28.