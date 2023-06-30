U.S. Coast Guard Academy Covered Up Years of Sexual Assaults: Probe
KEPT QUIET
A criminal investigation into allegations of sexual abuse at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy found years of rapes and assaults being ignored or even covered up by senior officials, according to CNN. The probe, called Operation Fouled Anchor, discovered that the majority of the alleged culprits were not criminally investigated and were instead treated as administrative violations that incurred light punishments if any punishment was given at all. The agency’s leadership allegedly kept the findings confidential for years. A draft of the final report from 2019 said the investigation “made clear that the [school’s] leadership was more concerned at that time about organizational and [Coast Guard Academy] reputation than about the victims of crimes who were members of our service.” The CNN report said some of the alleged perpetrators went on to top roles in the Coast Guard or other military agencies.