U.S. Coast Guard Divers Search for Mystery Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill
Divers with the U.S. Coast Guard will be deployed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana on Sunday to try to find the root of a growing crude oil spill. They specialized team will focus on an underwater drilling lease owned by Talos Energy, which is believed to have been damaged during Hurricane Ida, according to Axios. The area is the site of numerous oil drilling leases, and cleanup has already begun. Talos has commissioned Clean Gulf Associates and its own private dive team, but a company spokesperson told Reuters that they do not believe their drilling site is the source of the spill.