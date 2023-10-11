U.S. Coast Guard Recovers Last Evidence, ‘Presumed Remains’ From Titan Sub
The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that it had recovered the remaining debris, including “additional presumed human remains,” from the wreckage site of a deep-water submersible that imploded roughly 3,500 meters below sea level in June. The evidence from the Titan submersible salvaged by marine safety engineers with the Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation was “successfully transferred to a US port for cataloging and analysis,” according to a news release. “Additional presumed human remains were carefully recovered from within Titan’s debris and transported for analysis by US medical professionals.” The recovery mission is expected to be followed up by a “joint evidence review” by the Marine Board of Investigation and several other international agencies, the board said, adding that it would continue to review evidence and interview witnesses “ahead of a public hearing regarding this tragedy.” The first “presumed human remains” were recovered from the Atlantic Ocean wreckage on June 28, six days after officials confirmed that Titan had suffered a “catastrophic implosion,” killing all five passengers onboard.