Passenger Missing From Carnival Cruise Ship After Midnight Plunge Into Sea

The U.S. Coast Guard is scouring the waters near Florida, after a passenger jumped from a Carnival Cruise liner Saturday. The man, 43, made the plunge after midnight as the ship, the Mardi Gras, was about 55 miles from Port Canaveral. According to Coast Guard spokesman David Micallef, the Mardi Gras helped two Coast Guard search boats and an airplane look for the passenger before continuing its journey to Port Canaveral. The Carnival Care Team has offered aid to the man’s family, Carnival spokesman Matt Lupoli said, adding, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his family.”