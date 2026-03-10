Shots Fired at U.S. Consulate in Canada Days After Embassy Attack

A U.S. consulate in Canada came under attack as shots rang out in Toronto early Tuesday morning.

Police outside the U.S. Consulate after shots were fired in Toronto. REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo Kyaw Soe Oo/REUTERS

Police said the onslaught began at 5:29 a.m. and that nobody was injured by the gunfire. A news crew from CBC reported that the door to the consulate looked damaged, but it was unclear whether that was the result of the shots. No suspect has yet been identified.

The Daily Beast reached out to the U.S. State Department for further comment.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the attack “an absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbours.”

He vowed to punish those responsible.

This incident in Toronto is just the latest attack on an American diplomatic mission abroad.

Over the weekend, an IED exploded at the U.S. embassy in the Norwegian capital of Oslo. No injuries were reported but there was significant property damage. Police released a photo of a hooded man dressed in black who they say placed the device at the entrance to the compound.

A photo released on Monday by Oslo police shows a suspect following an explosion during the weekend at the U.S. embassy in Oslo, Norway, March 9, 2026. Oslo Police/Handout via REUTERS. OSLO POLICE/via REUTERS

Officials believe the attack in Norway may have been linked to America’s war with Iran.

In both Oslo and Toronto, no arrests have been announced.

Beyond the terror in Canada and Europe, America’s new war with Iran has brought fire raining down on diplomatic posts in the Middle East.

Iranian rockets and drones attacked the American embassies in Iraq and Saudi Arabia after the U.S. and Israeli strikes began on February 28th.

Further complicating the picture is the State Department’s effort to evacuate diplomats and American citizens from the region, which critics have called chaotic and poorly planned.

The U.S. has closed several of its embassies indefinitely, including in Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Kuwait.