U.S. Coronavirus Cases Cross 20,000 Mark
The coronavirus crisis in the U.S. has reached another grim benchmark: More than 20,000 people nationwide have been infected with COVID-19. As of Saturday, 22,177 has tested positive and 278 people had died, according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. Nearly half the infections were in New York, which has quickly become the epicenter of coronavirus in America, trailed by Washington State and California.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cautioned on Saturday that the high number of cases in the state was due to more tests being done. The state had done 45,000 tests, more than California (23,000) and Washington state (23,000) and more per capita than South Korea or China, Cuomo said. “We’re actually looking for positives,” he said. “The more tests you take, the more positives you will find.”