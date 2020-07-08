U.S. Coronavirus Cases Exceed 3 Million
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States topped 3 million on Wednesday, less than one month after confirmed cases reached 2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. The U.S. has seen a massive surge in the number of cases over the last several weeks, with the seven-day average of daily new cases smashing records day after day. On Tuesday, the country saw a record high new case count, topping 60,000 new confirmed cases in a 24 hour period. Officials have blamed the jump in cases on early reopenings. State and local officials have scrambled to regain control over the spread, with several governors and county leaders, including Miami-Dade County Mayor and the governors of Arizona, Texas and California, reinstating lockdowns. More than 130,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus.