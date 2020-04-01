U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Doubles to 4,000 in Three Days
The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the United States has surged past 4,000—that’s double the figure from just three days ago. The latest figures from Johns Hopkins University reveal there are more than 189,000 confirmed virus cases in the U.S., and 4,081 people have died. The milestone comes the morning after President Donald Trump admitted that at least 100,000 and as many as 250,000 Americans are likely to die from the pandemic, after he spent spending weeks downplaying its threat. Elsewhere in the world, Spain’s health minister reported the number of cases in the country has surpassed 100,000 and the number of fatalities reported overnight reached a new record of 864, adding to a total death toll of 9,053. China reported just 36 new cases, most of which were carried there from overseas, and said 1,367 asymptomatic cases were under observation.