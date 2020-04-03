U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Hits Highest Any Country Has Suffered in One Day

Read it at BBC News
The United States suffered 1,169 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic in 24 hours, breaking a new record for the most fatalities any country has experienced in a day and pushing the total death toll to over 6,000. The previous record was set in Italy on March 27, when it recorded 919 new coronavirus deaths in one day at the height of its outbreak. The Johns Hopkins University coronavirus pandemic tracker shows that 6,058 people have now died in the U.S. and 245,573 have been infected. Global cases shot to over a million on Thursday and over 53,000 people have died.