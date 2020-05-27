U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 100,000 as States Reopen

The United States’ official coronavirus death toll soared past 100,000 on Wednesday afternoon, effectively doubling in less than three weeks, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The United States, which now has more than 1.69 million positive cases of the coronavirus, accounts for about a third of the global virus death toll. Experts say the actual death toll is likely much higher than the official count.
Even as the death toll continues to climb, most states have already begun to loosen restrictions in place to curtail the spread of the virus.