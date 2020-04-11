U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Surpass Italy as Highest In the World
The U.S. on Saturday surpassed Italy as the country with the most deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally of COVID-19 cases. The U.S. was also the first country to report more than 2,000 deaths in a single day, with 2,108 people dying in 24 hours this weekend. There have been a total of 19,701 reported deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins. Italian authorities updated their death toll to 19,468 on Saturday while Spain has recorded 16,353 deaths. There have been at least 506,188 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., followed by 161,852 reported cases in Spain and 152,271 in Italy. The White House’s coronavirus task force coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, has said there are positive signs that the outbreak ravaging the country has stabilized, warning: “We have not reached the peak.”