U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Surpass Vietnam War Toll of 58,220
The coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed the number of casualties in the Vietnam War on Tuesday, reaching the grim 58,351 benchmark. Over the course of 20 years, from 1955 to 1975, 58,220 men and women died as a result of the war, according to national archives. In less than four months, the United States has lost 58,351 Americans from the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump has repeatedly used the phrase “light at the end of the tunnel” throughout the coronavirus crisis, which was a signature expression of President Nixon and his war advisors during the Vietnam War.
During a Monday coronavirus press briefing, Olivia Nuzzi, a reporter with New York magazine, asked Trump if he believes that he deserves to be reelected if more Americans die over the course of six weeks than the “entirety of the Vietnam war.” Trump, however, indicated that he is prepared to claim relative success in a death rate that exceeds the total casualties of the Vietnam War by asserting that it could have reached 2.2 million—the number of estimated deaths if the U.S. had done nothing to mitigate the coronavirus threat. “One person is too many for this,” Trump added, “and I think we made a lot of really good decisions.”