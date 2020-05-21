U.S. Lockdown One Week Earlier Would Have Saved 36,000 Lives, Study Finds

Read it at The New York Times
The United States could have saved 36,000 lives had it instituted widespread anti-coronavirus measures around March 7, a week earlier than most states and cities did, a study from Columbia University found. Two weeks earlier, and 54,000 coronavirus victims would still be alive, researchers estimated. The pandemic devastated cities and shocked the American economy in a matter of weeks. The lead epidemiologist on the study, Jeffrey Shaman, told The New York Times, “It’s a big, big difference. That small moment in time, catching it in that growth phase, is incredibly critical in reducing the number of deaths.”