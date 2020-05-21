CHEAT SHEET
    U.S. Lockdown One Week Earlier Would Have Saved 36,000 Lives, Study Finds

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Christopher Furlong/Getty

    The United States could have saved 36,000 lives had it instituted widespread anti-coronavirus measures around March 7, a week earlier than most states and cities did, a study from Columbia University found. Two weeks earlier, and 54,000 coronavirus victims would still be alive, researchers estimated. The pandemic devastated cities and shocked the American economy in a matter of weeks. The lead epidemiologist on the study, Jeffrey Shaman, told The New York Times, “It’s a big, big difference. That small moment in time, catching it in that growth phase, is incredibly critical in reducing the number of deaths.” 

