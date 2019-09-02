CHEAT SHEET
EXIT STRATEGY
U.S. Could Withdraw Almost 5,000 Troops, Close Bases Under Draft Deal With Taliban
The U.S. could withdraw almost 5,000 troops from Afghanistan and close five bases in the country according to a draft peace agreement between the U.S. and the Taliban, Reuters reports.
Chief U.S. negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad said under the draft deal, the U.S. would have to cut down troop numbers and close the bases within 135 days.
President Trump will have to approve the deal, but Khalilzad reportedly told Tolo News that, “in principle,” the deal was done. “The document is closed,” he said. In exchange for the troop withdrawal, the Taliban will commit not to let the country be used a base for terror attacks from groups like al Qaeda or Islamic State against the U.S. and its allies. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's spokesman said Ghani was notified of the draft and would look into the details before giving his opinion.