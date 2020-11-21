U.S. COVID-19 Cases Surge by 1 Million in a Week

Read it at Johns Hopkins University
As the holiday season approaches, the United States on Saturday surpassed 12 million cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. Cases surged by more than a million in a week, making the country’s third wave its most vicious yet. On Friday, the U.S. reported 195,500 new cases, the highest amount in a single day. “This is faster. It's broader. And what worries me, it could be longer,” White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told CNN.