CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    U.S. COVID-19 Cases Surge by 1 Million in a Week

    FASTER, BROADER, LONGER

    Tori B. Powell

    Cheat Sheet, Breaking News Intern

    George Frey/Getty

    As the holiday season approaches, the United States on Saturday surpassed 12 million cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. Cases surged by more than a million in a week, making the country’s third wave its most vicious yet. On Friday, the U.S. reported 195,500 new cases, the highest amount in a single day. “This is faster. It's broader. And what worries me, it could be longer,” White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told CNN.

    Read it at Johns Hopkins University