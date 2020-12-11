U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Now Higher Than Battle Deaths During World War Two
HISTORIC TRAGEDY
The United States recorded more than 2,700 coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the total number of Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the pandemic began to more than 292,000. That’s more than the total number of Americans who lost their lives in battle during World War Two, which saw the U.S. record 291,557 combat fatalities. The horrifying statistic came shortly after Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that the nation is now likely to record a disaster-level death toll every day for months to come. “We are in the timeframe now that probably for the next 60 to 90 days we’re going to have more deaths per day than we had at 9/11 or we had at Pearl Harbor,” Redfield said Thursday, according to The Hill.