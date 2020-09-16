New U.S. COVID Cases Shoot Back Up to 52,000 on Same Day Trump Predicts Virus Will ‘Go Away’

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
New coronavirus cases in the U.S. spiked to more than 52,000 on Tuesday, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University, marking the highest daily number in over a month. The deeply worrying figure was recorded on the same day that President Donald Trump doubled down on his claim that the virus will “go away” thanks to what he called “herd mentality,” even if no viable vaccine is created. The number of new cases is a dramatic rise from about 34,000 a day earlier, and is the highest daily tally since back on Aug. 14. In total, Johns Hopkins has recorded 6,606,562 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., and 195,942 deaths from the highly contagious disease.