U.S. COVID Hospitalizations Top 100,000 for the First Time as Experts Warn of ‘Most Difficult’ Winter Ever

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Hospitalizations in the U.S. due to COVID-19 breached the 100,000 mark for the first time Wednesday, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project. The figure is the highest to date, with 100,226 people hospitalized throughout the country and officials warning that several cities’ health-care systems are reaching the breaking point. The same day, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield warned that the upcoming months could be “the most difficult in the public health history of this nation.” Cases in the United States are nearing 14 million, with nearly four million added in November alone. Deaths topped 270,000 as of Wednesday, Johns Hopkins reported.