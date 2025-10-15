U.S. Crashes Out of Powerful Passports Top 10 Under Trump
For the first time in two decades, American citizens do not hold one of the world’s 10 most powerful passports. The U.S. has slid to 12th place on the latest Henley Passport Index, tied with Malaysia, marking a dramatic fall from seventh last year, and from first place a decade ago. The ranking reflects the number of destinations travelers can enter without a visa. Henley & Partners, the London-based firm behind the index, stated that the shift aligns with a global change in mobility and soft power. “Nations that embrace openness and cooperation are surging ahead, while those resting on past privilege are being left behind,” said the firm’s chairman, Christian H. Kaelin. Singapore tops the 2025 list with visa-free access to 193 of 227 destinations, followed by South Korea and Japan. The drop comes amid President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies, which have expanded to include tighter scrutiny of tourists, workers, and students. Some countries, including Brazil, have revoked visa-free entry for U.S. nationals, citing the United States’ lack of reciprocity. Analysts said the slide mirrors America’s shifting posture. “That isolationist mindset is now being reflected in America’s loss of passport power,” said Annie Pforzheimer of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.