Customs and Border Protection Database of Border Traveler Information Hacked in ‘Malicious Cyber-Attack’

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday said that a subcontractor of theirs was the target of a “malicious cyber-attack” that compromised a database of “travelers and vehicles” who crossed the southern border. According to BuzzFeed News, the database included “passport and visa photos” that were used in an “airport facial-recognition program” and license plate information. “Initial information indicates that the subcontractor violated mandatory security and privacy protocols outlined in their contract,” the statement read. “As of today, none of the image data has been identified on the Dark Web or internet.” The May 31 breach reportedly did not affect any of CBP’s own systems. Details of the breach comes as the Trump administration is reportedly beginning its rollout of the “biometric entry-exit system”—an effort to identify those who cross the border using biometrics.