U.S. Cuts Turkey From F-35 Jet Program Over Russian Missiles
The United States will cut Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program after Ankara began accepting delivery of a Russian missile-defense system because the Pentagon feared could expose its military secrets. “The U.S. and other F-35 partners are aligned in this decision to suspend Turkey from the program and initiate the process to formally remove Turkey from the program,” said Ellen Lord, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment. Turkey makes hundreds of parts for the F-35, said Lord, but U.S. factories will pick up the extra work. “Turkey will certainly and regrettably lose jobs and future economic opportunities from this decision,” Lord said. “It will no longer receive more than $9 billion in projected work share related to the F-35 over the life of the program.” Turkey said the move will “open irreparable wounds” between the allies.