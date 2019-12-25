CHEAT SHEET
    U.S. CyberCom Looks to Target Russian Elite if Moscow Messes With 2020 Election

    FIGHTING BACK

    Pilar Melendez

    Reporter

    Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

    U.S. military cyber officials are developing information warfare tactics to use against senior Russian officials and oligarchs if Moscow attempts to interfere in the 2020 elections, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday. U.S. Cyber Command is exploring several options to counter potential Russian interference—including targeting the sensitive, personal data of senior leadership and Russian elites, current and former U.S. officials said. The hit would be accompanied by a message warning the target that if the election interference did not cease, there could be consequences. Last month, the intelligence community determined that Russia’s main goal during the 2020 election cycle is to sow discord.

    Read it at Washington Post