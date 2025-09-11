U.S. Deaths Will Exceed Births Sooner Thanks to Trump

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, attended the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in a wheelchair and body brace, in what was his first public appearance since his car crash. The former lawyer for President Trump, 81, arrived at Ground Zero Monday in a wheelchair before being led to a white chair for the annual remembrance of the anniversary of the attacks, the New York Post reported. Giuliani sustained a fractured thoracic vertebra, injuries to his left arm and lower leg, and multiple cuts and bruises after being rear-ended by a 19-year-old girl on Aug. 30 in New Hampshire. Giuliani said on The Rudy Giuliani Show that he will be wearing his body brace for at least another week to fuse the fractured bones in his back. He could fully recover in less than a month, he said. “If I say I’m feeling fine, that, of course, is a little ridiculous,” he remarked. At the monument, Giuliani greeted other government officials, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul and FBI Director Kash Patel. Giuliani was the mayor of New York when the attacks occurred and was hailed as “America’s Mayor” for his role in the immediate response to the emergency. President Donald Trump promised to award his one-time attorney the Presidential Medal of Freedom after Giuliani’s fender-bender, which the former mayor’s longtime companion, Maria Ryan, has pushed Trump to do since his first term.
Lady Bird actress Saoirse Ronan and her husband, Pride and Prejudice star Jack Lowden, welcomed their first child a year after they got married. Ronan, 31, and Lowden, 35, were spotted pushing a stroller while taking a walk in London earlier this month, according to images obtained by The Sun. The Little Women star announced her pregnancy by displaying her baby bump at Paris Fashion Week in May, and has previously spoken of her dreams of being a parent. “I became successful when I was quite young... It meant that by the time I found my partner, I’m at the stage where if it happened, I would like to have a kid,“ the actress shared. ”I’ve always wanted that.” For Lowden, who was in the middle of filming Netflix’s new Pride and Prejudice adaptation as Mr. Darcy, welcoming his first child has slowed down production. “The show must go on, and that means the producers have had to keep on filming and that has meant they have had to have some stand-ins for Mr. Darcy,” said a source on set. The pair married in July 2024 after meeting on the set of 2018 period drama Mary Queen of Scots. No word yet on the baby’s gender or name.
U.S. Deaths Will Exceed Births Sooner Thanks to Trump
The nation’s population is expected to be smaller and grow more slowly over the next three decades due to the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration. A Congressional Budget Office report states that the U.S. population will reach 367 million by 2055, a reduction of 5 million from earlier forecasts. Deaths are also expected to outpace births by 2031, two years earlier than anticipated, creating a paradox where fewer migrant families will be present to have children, leading to a population decline that can only be countered by allowing more immigrants into the country to counterbalance it. Fertility rates have also declined more than expected, according to a report from the CDC. The CBO estimates that around 290,000 immigrants will be forcibly removed from the country between 2026-2029, with a further 30,000 “voluntarily” deporting themselves. This results in a labor force with fewer working-age adults, which could stifle economic expansion. While the CBO still projects positive net immigration for 2025, it cautions that its forecasts are highly sensitive to policy changes. A detailed economic forecast, based on the new projections, is expected to be released on Friday.
Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox have married in secret, after first meeting on the show during its fifth season back in 2014. “I owe a lot to this show,” Fox, who portrays Andrew Parker in the show, told NBC in an interview reflecting on how the BBC drama changed his life. “I think so much of my life has been shaped around this show.” Leslie Nicol, who plays Mrs. Patmore, asked Fox, “What if someone said you’re actually going to find your wife and have a child? Life-changing stuff” to which he replied, “I know. It’s incredible.” Fox and Carmichael have been public about their relationship for years, welcoming their first child into the world in 2021, but have never previously confirmed their marital status. But after letting things slip during the retrospective with NBC, the couple’s reps later confirmed they were married in a statement to Today. Although the couple has tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye, Carmichael gushed over how lucky she was to have met Fox in a 2019 interview, stating “I’ve fallen in love and made wonderful friends—how lucky am I?” The pair reunited with the rest of the cast ahead of the premiere of Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale, which airs on NBC on Sept. 10.
An American Airlines jet plowed through a flock of birds as it gained altitude, with “multiple” strikes forcing the pilot to turn back. Flight 2035 to San Francisco had just taken off from Philadelphia International Airport when birds struck the Airbus A321. The pilot turned around and landed safely after 31 minutes in the air. In a statement reported by People, the Federal Aviation Administration said the crew had “reported multiple bird strikes.” A new plane was found for the passengers and they were back in the air just before 10 a.m., according to FlightAware, roughly three hours after their initial departure time. American Airlines said the two-year-old Airbus had been taken out of service “to be inspected.” Photographs from the airport appeared to show markings around its nose from the avian encounter. The FAA says bird strikes are increasingly common, partly because of larger bird populations and quieter planes, presenting a “growing concern for aviation safety.”
Daniel Day-Lewis never specifically intended to retire from acting despite feeling empty at the end of each project. Day-Lewis rose to Hollywood infamy through his zealous method acting but called time on his career in 2017 following the wrap of Phantom Thread, which he said left him “feeling hollowed out.” The three-time Oscar winner said he was no stranger to feeling that way after projects but when the 2017 crime-romance finished, he feared “there wouldn’t be that regeneration,” he had felt previously. Instead, the Gangs of New York star said he needed to “keep away” from acting because he “didn’t have anything to offer.” “Looking back on it now—I would have done well to just keep my mouth shut, for sure.” Now, he’s returning to the screen eight years later to feature in Anemone, directed by his son Ronan Day-Lewis, ahead of which he revealed the motivation for his lengthy break. “I never intended to retire, really,” he told Rolling Stone in an interview alongside Ronan. “I just stopped doing that particular type of work so I could do some other work… I never meant to retire from anything! I just wanted to work on something else for a while.”
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has owned up to his role in a teammate’s injury. On a Wednesday episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother, retired NFL star Jason, Kelce admitted to making a bad call that knocked off wide receiver Xavier Worthy during their Friday night match against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. Worthy dislocated a shoulder after colliding with Kelce, and it’s unclear when he’ll return. The Chiefs lost the game 27-21. “I wasn’t ready that first drive. I ran into one of my guys and offed them out of the game,” Kelce said. “I literally took one of my players out. That’s one of the most frustrating parts.” The football star, who got engaged to Taylor Swift last month, explained that he was trying to help set Worthy into position when everything turned south quickly. “I just gotta be better, man. I’m 13 years in the league,” he said. “There’s no excuse for me running into my own guys like that.” The Chiefs are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon.
Three people are hospitalized in critical condition after a school shooting in Jefferson County, Colorado. At around 12:40 pm on Wednesday, authorities issued an alert to people in the area notifying them that an “active shooter” had been reported at Evergreen High School, which is located 30 miles outside of Denver. Local news channel feeds from Colorado showed several emergency vehicles outside the school, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on X that at least two students were shot at the school and taken to nearby St. Anthony Hospital. Colorado Senator Michael Bennett wrote on X that he is “horrified to hear of the shooting at Evergreen High School,” while Governor Jared Polis wrote that state troopers are assisting local law enforcement. The town of Evergreen, where the shooting took place, is less than 25 miles away from Columbine High School, where 14 people were murdered in a school shooting in 1999. Social media users noted that news of the shooting in Evergreen overlapped with news of the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, 31, at a college campus in Utah.
Tennis legend Carlos Alcaraz is dating Dancing with the Stars alum Brooks Nader, according to her sister. Grace Ann Nader told E! News, “The rumors are true,” She later stated, “Dating is such a loose term. But I know he’s the man of the hour.” Just a week prior, Nader shut down rumors that she was dating tennis player Jannik Sinner on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The rumor arose when Nader was seen attending the U.S. Open. She teased Kimmel, “You’re warm, but we weren’t at that match.” Now it appears she was at the U.S. Open to watch her new beau, Alcaraz. In the past, Alcaraz has expressed his trouble finding a partner who can keep up with his busy schedule. He told The Sunday Times in July 2024, “I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are traveling all the time.” It seems Alcaraz may have found his match.
The singer known as d4vd is reportedly “fully cooperating” with authorities after a decomposing female body was found in a Tesla registered to him. A spokesperson for d4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, told NBC News in a statement that Burke “has been informed about what’s happened, and although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities.” The 20-year-old indie pop singer has not publicly addressed the grisly death. Hollister and Crocs have taken down their “Dream Drop” campaign with the singer amid the ongoing investigation, WWD first reported. Authorities were alerted to the car on Monday after reports of a foul odor emanating from the vehicle, which had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills and impounded at a tow yard, ABC reported. Police found the decomposing remains in a body bag stuffed in the front trunk. On Tuesday, another body was found in a car at a different Los Angeles tow yard, according to NBC. There is presently no known connection between the cases, police told NBC.