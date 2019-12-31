U.S. Deploying Additional Forces to Protect American Embassy in Iraq
Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced on Tuesday that the U.S. will send additional forces to Baghdad to protect the American embassy from attacks by Iraqi Shiite militia supporters. The protesters reportedly breached the main gate of the embassy, lit fires, threw bricks, barged into several reception rooms, and chanted “death to America.” The demonstrations were prompted by airstrikes in Iraq and Syria by U.S. forces against five facilities, which the Pentagon said have links to an Iran-backed militia group dubbed Kataib Hezbollah. The group is blamed for attacks on Iraqi military facilities, including one on Friday that killed an American contractor. Esper said the U.S. has “taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens, military personnel and diplomats” in Iraq. “As in all countries, we rely on host nation forces to assist in the protection of our personnel in the country, and we call on the Government of Iraq to fulfill its international responsibilities to do so,” he added.