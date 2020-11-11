U.S. Deports Women Who Allege Detention Center Doctor Coerced Them Into Unwanted Surgery, Says Report
SILENCING
In September, a whistleblower nurse went public with shocking allegations that a doctor at a Georgia detention center coerced women into undergoing unnecessary gynecological procedures without their consent. Now, according to some of those women’s lawyers, the Trump administration is trying to deport them. The lawyers told the Associated Press that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has already deported six former patients who complained about gynecologist Mahendra Amin’s conduct at the Irwin County Detention Center. At least seven other accusers have been told that they could soon be removed from the country, the lawyers said. Amin has previously denied that he did anything wrong, and the Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into the allegations.