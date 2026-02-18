U.S. Destination Has ‘Dangerous’ Amounts of Cocaine in Water

One of the nation’s busiest airports ground to a halt when a passenger plane made an emergency landing and was evacuated via slides. JetBlue flight 543 took off at about 5:45 p.m. from Newark Liberty International bound for Florida on Wednesday, but the 20-year-old plane was forced to return immediately due to engine trouble. “The Airbus A320 was headed to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida and the crew reported an engine issue shortly after departing,” the FAA said in a statement. “The crew reported smoke in the cockpit and evacuated passengers via slides.” A ground stop was in place for an hour at Newark, with dozens of flights delayed. One passenger was taken to the hospital with chest pains, and an eyewitness told CBS New York some of the 122 passengers on board were shaken up. “They put down the slides, and we rushed out more or less in a very disorganized stampede, get out and jumped down the slides and got out and ran away from the plane,” Alexandra Svokos said. “People were shaking and panicking, and people were crying.” In a statement to The Independent, JetBlue said, “We are focused on supporting our customers and crewmembers and will work closely with the appropriate federal authorities to investigate what occurred.”
A propaganda darling of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been accused of multi-million-dollar fraud. Lieutenant Colonel Konstantin Frolov, known by the call sign “Executioner,” featured in a defiant Defense Ministry video in which he showed off combat wounds and urged on the war against Ukraine. But Russia’s Investigative Committee now says those wounds were apparently self-inflicted as part of a massive scheme to collect compensation payouts. Investigators say the ploy, carried out in cahoots with another officer from his unit, led to more than 30 claims for remuneration, costing the government around 200 million rubles, or $2.6 million. Injuries can result in payouts equaling tens of thousands of dollars. He is due in military court next month for sentencing. The New York Times reports he faced charges of “fraud, bribery, and weapons trafficking.” Court filings suggest he struck a pretrial deal that amounts to guilt, which can result in a reduced sentence. Speaking to the Times last year, he didn’t deny the allegations, but said he was taking the fall for others and was targeted for speaking out against Russia’s infamous “meat grinder” tactics.
Mike Wagner, who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a safety for the legendary “Steel Curtain” defense, has died at 76. He had been fighting pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed in 2020, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Steelers owner Art Rooney II announced Wagner’s passing on social media, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Wagner, a tremendous player and an integral part of some of the most successful teams in Pittsburgh Steelers history.” He continued, “Mike played a key role on our championship teams of the 1970s. As a member of four Super Bowl-winning teams, his toughness and consistency were paramount to our secondary. His contributions on the field were significant, but it was also his steady presence and team-first mentality that truly defined him.” An Illinois native, Wagner played 10 seasons in the NFL, all with head coach Chuck Noll’s Steelers team that won the Super Bowl in 1975, 1976, 1979, and 1980. He ranks sixth all-time on the team with 36 interceptions, including two in Super Bowl appearances.
Game of Thrones on-screen siblings Kit Harington and Sophie Turner have been caught on camera pretending to vomit after kissing during a scene in their new movie. Harington, 39, and Turner, 29, star in the new horror movie The Dreadful, which is released this week. “We get on set and it’s the first kissing scene and we are both retching,” Turner told Seth Meyers, adding she thought “Ooh shoot, that’s my brother” after the romantic scenes. They played Sansa and Jon Stark in Game of Thrones for almost a decade. In exclusive footage shared with Entertainment Tonight, after the kissing scene ends the pair then both pretend to vomit while film crew laugh. The pair have previously discussed the awkwardness of going from siblings to on-screen lovers, with Turner telling Vogue last year she apologized to Game of Thrones fans in advance, saying, “It’s really weird for all of us.” Turner told The Times of London in 2024 she had suggested Harington, currently starring in HBO drama Industry, for the part in the gothic horror film. “They were trying to find someone for that role, and I was like, ‘You can’t not have Kit,’” she said. “It’s set around the time of the Wars of the Roses, so we’ll probably be floating about in robes on clifftops again.”
U.S. Destination Has 'Dangerous' Amounts of Cocaine in Water
Nantucket has cocaine levels in its sewage water that are three times higher than the national average, new testing reveals. The beautiful town off the coast of Massachusetts is best known as a classic New England beachside getaway. Officials began testing the water in summer 2025 as a public health initiative. Wastewater testing that occurred in the summer found cocaine levels at rates 50 percent higher than the national average. The national average is under 1000 nanograms per liter. Boston25 reported that it continues a trend of “dangerous amounts of cocaine” in the wastewater. In response to the data, officials wrote, “With a seasonal population that can quadruple in the summer, the Town faces the unique challenge of managing behavioral health risks with a consistent but limited set of resources.” However, new testing in the fall and winter shows sharp increases in October and December, with levels three times the national average at 2,948.70 nanograms per liter. In more encouraging news, levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the water were below national averages.
Rapper Lil Poppa has died at age 25. The star, whose birth name is Janarious Mykel Wheeler, was confirmed dead by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office. A cause of death was not immediately given, according to TMZ, which first reported his death. The Florida-based rapper had released a new song, “Out of Town Bae” on Friday, just days before his death. He first came onto the rap scene in 2016, when he was just a teenager and started releasing music. He was known for several hit songs, including “Love & War,” “Mind Over Matter,” and “HAPPY TEARS.” He released his 16-song album “Almost Normal Again” late last year. He was set to perform in New Orleans next month. His Instagram bio reads a now eerie message: “First We’re Born, Next We Suffer, Then We Die… The End!!” The Daily Beast has reached out to Lil Poppa’s team for comment.
Hugh Hefner’s widow is seeking an investigation into personal effects she believes his foundation may be in possession of, including scrapbooks and diaries that may contain sensitive information, including explicit images of women and potentially underage girls. Crystal Hefner’s lawyer announced on Tuesday that they were filing two regulatory complaints in both California and Illinois against the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation. Hefner said that she believes the foundation has 3000 of her late husband’s scrapbooks and diaries dating back decades. “The materials span decades beginning in the 1960s. And may include images of girls who were underage at the time and could not consent to how their images would be retained or controlled,” Hefner said. She added that the materials “may also contain images of women who did not consent to their images being taken in the first place.” Hefner is seeking an investigation into how the images are being handled and stored in an effort to prevent their potential distribution. Crystal, Hefner’s third wife, married the Playboy publisher in 2012, when she was 26 and he was 86. They remained married until his death at the age of 91 in 2017. The Hugh M. Hefner Foundation did not respond to multiple requests for comment from CNN.
U.S. women’s hockey captain Hilary Knight has announced her engagement ahead of Thursday’s gold medal showdown at the Winter Olympics between heated rivals America and Canada. Knight shared her proposal to American speedster Brittany Bowe at the Milan Cortina Games on Wednesday on social media. The pair met at the 2018 PyeongChang Games and bonded at the 2022 Beijing Games when athletes were operating under strict COVID regulations. Using the caption “Olympics brought us together,” the romantic video posted on Instagram sees Knight drop to one knee and present Bowe with a different kind of Olympic ring, which she accepts. “It’s been in the back of my mind for a few months now,” Knight, 36, said of the proposal, which took place outside the athlete’s village. “We met through the Olympics and just being a part of the Olympic spirit and the journey, I thought it would be a really full-circle moment for both of us considering it’s our last time through to be able to celebrate it here and tie the knot,” she said. Knight said she had already purchased the ring, and decided on popping the question in Milan while their friends and family were still in town. Knight, a four-time Olympic medalist including gold in 2018, has said these will be her final games. It is also the final Olympics for Bowe, 37, who is a two-time bronze medalist.
Eight skiers have been found dead and one remains missing after the deadliest avalanche in California history, officials said. The avalanche struck Tuesday in Truckee near Lake Tahoe as backcountry skiers returned from a three-day Blackbird Mountain Guides trip in the Castle Peak area. More than 46 emergency responders have been searching the area since a mountain guide called 911 at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Six survivors were safely evacuated, while the bodies remain on the mountainside due to continued avalanche threats and heavy snow. Capt. Rusty Greene of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department told the Washington Post that “the longer that we continue to have people out there and exposed, the higher chance we put our rescuers in danger.”
A skeleton racer who was disqualified from the Milano Cortina Olympic Games for wearing a helmet showing victims of the war in Ukraine has received a gift of $200,000 to encourage him to keep racing and advocating for his country. Vladyslav Heraskevych, 27, was barred from competition last week after he wore a helmet decorated with images of more than 20 athletes and coaches killed during the country’s war with Russia. Now, the foundation of Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, who owns a soccer club and a steel works, has given Heraskevych the equivalent of what an Olympic gold athlete from Ukraine would receive. The gift was intended to give Heraskevych the “energy and resources” to continue his sporting career, and to fight for “truth, freedom, and the remembrance of those who gave their lives for Ukraine,” Akhmetov said in a statement. Heraskevych had unsuccessfully challenged his disqualification, leading Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to criticize the International Olympic Committee. The Olympic charter prohibits political demonstrations, but Heraskevych said he would not “betray” his fellow athletes by removing the tribute from his helmet.