U.S. Diplomat in Trouble Overseas for Using ‘Inappropriate’ Word

An American diplomat who is a close friend of Donald Trump has apologized after labelling reporters “animalistic” during a “firestorm” news conference in Lebanon that left local media outraged.

Tom Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey and envoy to Syria and a former senior adviser to Trump, was on a temporary assignment in Beirut on Tuesday for talks with the Lebanese president on the disarmament of the Hezbollah militant group.

Billionaire Barrack, 78, brought three senior U.S. officials to answer questions at a media conference at the presidential palace, which he claimed created a “frenzy” among local journalists.

U.S envoy Tom Barrack during a press conference in Lebanon. screen grab

The ambassador arrived at the conference with the U.S officials after a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. However, during the press conference, journalists were told Barrack, who was in the room, would only be talking to the media at a “separate event, not right now.”

That caused a disturbance among the reporters, prompting Barrack to come to the podium to state, “The moment this starts becoming chaotic, like animalistic, we’re gone.

He told journalists, “So you want to know what’s happening? Act civilized, act kind, act tolerant, because this is the problem with what’s happening in the region. I beg you, do you think this is fun for us? Do you think is this is economically beneficial for us putting up with this insanity?”

Barrack tried to explain himself, telling Mario Nawful in an interview on X Thursday, “We walked into this firestorm, which I’m used to, but I’m freaking out.”

Barrack said he felt he had “a little bit of a disaster on my hand” as he felt the U.S officials would “misunderstand the frenzy that was created.” He stated, “So, you know, I shouldn’t have been so quick, you know, ‘animalistic’ was a word that I didn’t use in a derogatory manner.”

He continued, “It was inappropriate to do when the media’s just doing their job... These things are complicated and difficult, and it’s very rare that they have an opportunity to talk to people who actually are making the decisions. So they have the illusion that that’s me. I should have been more generous with my time and more tolerant myself.”

Thomas Barrack arrives for a court appearance at the U.S. District Court of Eastern District of New York on July 26, 2021. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Senior Fellow at the Arab Center in Washington, Rami Khouri, told Al Jazeera that Barrack is not trained in the job he has been assigned by Trump.

“He is not educated in the subtleties of diplomacy. He doesn’t necessarily know the ins and outs of the diplomatic issues he’s dealing with. And this is typical of many of [Trump’s] envoys who are chosen because of their loyalty more than anything else,” Khouri said.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: U.S. ENVOY REVEALS SECRET PEACE TALKS BETWEEN HEZBOLLAH, ISRAEL, SYRIA & LEBANON



He just met with Netanyahu, Al-Sharaa, Aoun, and Berri – arguably the 4 most consequential figures currently shaping the Middle East conflict.



Hezbollah, Syria, Lebanon, and… https://t.co/qCMRNJPlVj pic.twitter.com/mbLa0l8lmU — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 28, 2025

Zahera Harb, Senior Lecturer in Journalism at City University, London, said Barrack’s treatment of the media “shocked” her.

“I can’t believe he said those words,” she told Al Jazeera. “There’s an outrage among many of the Lebanese journalists right now.”

Trump and Barrack’s relationship stretches back to the mid 1980s. They met when Barrack was working for the wealthy Bass family of Texas, who owned the New York department store Alexander’s.

Barrack negotiated for Trump to purchase a one-fifth stake in Alexander’s. Then Trump purchased the Plaza Hotel from the Bass family in 1988 for over $400 million-paid in cash-and later losing both properties to creditors.

Tom Barrack, Miriam Adelson and Sheldon Adelson greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in 2017. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The billionaire also bailed out Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to the tune of $70 million after a failed $1.8 billion purchase of a New York skyscraper, according to The Washington Post. Trump had made calls to people who could keep Kushner out of bankruptcy.

Barrack was also the top fundraiser for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

He told The Post in 2017 he had a “great personal friendship” with Trump that has lasted almost 40 years. “Our lives went along the same cadence. We both got divorced, we both had kids the same age, we both got remarried, and we did different deals together.”

In 2022, Barrack was acquitted of unlawfully acting as an agent of the United Arab Emirates after being arrested the previous year on nine criminal counts, including conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.