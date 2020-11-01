U.S. Diplomat Was COVID Symptomatic While in Europe Last Week
SUPER SPREADER
U.S. State Department diplomat Peter Berkowitz blatantly defied coronavirus protocols when he showed obvious symptoms for COVID-19 while in Europe in late October, according to the New York Times. Berkowitz, who tested positive for COVID-19 upon his return to the U.S., traveled to Budapest, London and Paris despite being seen coughing at least six times during an hour-long virtual discussion about the Trump administration’s strategy towards China. After the virtual event, Berkowitz met face-to-face with British diplomats and journalists. He then traveled to France and met with diplomats there before flying commercial back to the U.S. where he tested positive for the coronavirus. State Department protocol states that no one exhibiting symptoms should travel, and anyone who tests positive overseas should quarantine until they test negative or return with a biomedical unit.