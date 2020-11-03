U.S. District Judge Orders USPS to Sweep Some Processing Centers for Stray Ballots

Read it at Reuters
In a last-minute Election Day ruling, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of the District of Columbia ordered the USPS to conduct ballot sweeps of its facilities across several states and major metropolitan areas in order to ensure no mail-in ballots have been left behind. The sweeps will occur in expected battlegrounds like Pennsylvania and Arizona and in several areas where mail-in ballots must be officially received by Election Day to be counted. Vote counts in at least 10 states are affected by the ruling.