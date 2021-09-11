NYT: U.S. Drone Killed Aid Worker in Kabul, No Sign of ISIS Bomb

The New York Times reports that evidence from a U.S. drone strike in Kabul on Aug. 29 that killed 10 people, including seven children, shows the person targeted was an aid worker who may have been transporting water—not an ISIS bomb. The newspaper says Zemari Ahmadi, 43, had been employed for the last 15 years by Nutrition and Education International, a group based in California that works to reduce malnutrition in Afghanistan. And its reporting suggests that Ahmadi’s travels through Kabul that day involved transporting co-workers and running errands—not doing the bidding of terrorists.
The military has said that surveillance indicated the target had visited an ISIS safe house and had possibly loaded explosives into his car that could have been used to attack American troops at the airport. Officials maintain that after a commander launched a Hellfire missile at the vehicle in a crowded neighborhood, there was a secondary explosion indicating their hunch about a bomb was correct—but the Times says photos and video from the scene contain no evidence of that second blast.