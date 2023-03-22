U.S. Drones Change Routes Over Black Sea After Russian Jet Incident: Report
‘TOO PROVOCATIVE’
The U.S. has directed its surveillance drones to fly south of the routes flown over the Black Sea when two Russian fighter jets intercepted a MQ-9 Reaper drone earlier this month, causing it to crash, two officials told CNN. The drones have reportedly moved away from northern Black Sea airspace near Russian-held territory, including the Crimean peninsula and eastern portions of the Black Sea. One official said the redrawn routes were part of a bid “to avoid being too provocative,” and that they would continue “for the time being.” They added that there was already “an appetite” to return to the previous routes. Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday that U.S. drones were still flying over the Black Sea “in international airspace in accordance with international law,” according to CNN. He declined to comment specifically on routes or missions “for operational security reasons.”