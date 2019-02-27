U.S. Drops Nuclear Accounting Demand in North Korea Negotiations: NBC

The U.S. is no longer demanding that North Korea provide a “full accounting of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs” as President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un hold talks this week, sources told NBC News. The decision to drop the demand for “full accounting” could indicate that North Korea does not plan on fully denuclearizing, which is what Trump wanted accomplished when he set up talks with Kim. Negotiations between the two countries are also reportedly heavily focused on North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear reactor, which the U.S. hopes to gain a “significant concession” from. NBC reports that North Korea wants sanctions relief, but officials have advised Trump not to take that step. Negotiations were set to begin over a dinner Wednesday night in Hanoi, Vietnam, and Trump is scheduled to have a press conference Thursday.