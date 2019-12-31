U.S. Embassy in Baghdad Torched After Airstrikes on Militias
Iraqi Shiite militia supporters have stormed the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad, smashing surveillance cameras, breaking down the main door, and setting the reception area and guard tower on fire, prompting an evacuation of American personnel. An AP reporter on the scene described seeing massive flames shooting from inside the compound as a man with a megaphone urged the mob to retreat, saying “The message was delivered.” The angry mob used red spray paint on the wall to write, “Closed in the name of the resistance.” American security forces protecting the embassy returned fire with live ammunition and tear gas, according to the AP. No deaths have been reported. The violent scene follows a Sunday U.S. attack on Iraqi state-sanctioned Kataeb Hezbollah militia on the Syrian border, which killed more than two dozen fighters. Prior to the violent incident, Iraqi militia supporters set up tents outside the embassy compound and set fire to several trailers parked along the wall.