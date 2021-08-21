Pentagon: 3,800 People Evacuated From Afghanistan on Friday
BRIEFING
The U.S. managed to evacuate 3,800 people from Afghanistan on Friday, Pentagon officials said at a briefing Saturday. Three flights also landed at Dulles International Airport, one of the main D.C., hubs, from Afghanistan. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby could not say how many Americans are still in the country or at Kabul airport. “This is a very complex and multi-step operation,” Army Major Gen. William Taylor said. “We are committed to this highly important mission to bring American citizens, SIV applicants, and at-risk Afghans who have worked alongside us throughout our time in Afghanistan.”
In total, 17,000 people have been evacuated from the country since Aug. 14, including 2,500 Americans, though it is unclear whether the U.S. will meet its goal of completing the evacuation by Aug. 31. CNN reported that Biden met with security officials in the Situation Room Saturday morning, and he later canceled a planned trip to Wilmington, Delaware.