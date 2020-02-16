U.S. Evacuates Americans From Coronavirus-Hit Diamond Princess Cruise

The U.S. has evacuated American passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan. Passenger Matthew Smith, who is staying aboard, said officials in hazmat suits boarded the vessel to escort evacuees out. Buses then took them to the airport for flight to the U.S., where at least some of them are expected to be quarantined for another two weeks. Not all Americans have chosen to leave the Carnival-owned ship, where 335 passengers have fallen ill with coronavirus; some are waiting until Japan lifts quarantine on Feb. 19 and allows them go on their way—as long as they test negative.