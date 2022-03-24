CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Expected to Take in 100K Ukrainian Refugees—of 3.6 Million, Report Says
The Biden administration is expected to announce that the U.S. will take in 100,000 Ukrainian and other refugees, according to NBC News. A source familiar with the situation told the news outlet that the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program will be used along with nonimmigrant and immigrant visas to allow the refugees into the U.S. As of Thursday, more than 3.6 million Ukrainians had fled the country, according to data from the United Nations Refugee Agency. News of the U.S. opening its doors to the refugees came as President Biden was in Europe for an emergency NATO summit, as Russia has continued its attacks on Ukrainian civilians in multiple cities.